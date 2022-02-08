Sen. Sanders introduces bill to help firefighters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to make responding to fires easier for Vermont fire departments.

Sanders is introducing a bill called the Firefighter Staffing and Support Act.

The senator says the bill would more than triple current funding to $12 billion over five years.

Sanders says funding would be allocated for technical assistance for those who apply.

It will require FEMA and fire administrations to provide an action plan to improve and streamline the application process. They will also have to provide a detailed report sharing challenges for rural and volunteer departments, and protect volunteers from being fired, demoted or discriminated against.

