Advertisement

Sen. Sanders introduces bill to help firefighters

Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to make responding to fires easier for Vermont fire departments.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to make responding to fires easier for Vermont fire departments.(Hawaii News Now/File Image)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to make responding to fires easier for Vermont fire departments.

Sanders is introducing a bill called the Firefighter Staffing and Support Act.

The senator says the bill would more than triple current funding to $12 billion over five years.

Sanders says funding would be allocated for technical assistance for those who apply.

It will require FEMA and fire administrations to provide an action plan to improve and streamline the application process. They will also have to provide a detailed report sharing challenges for rural and volunteer departments, and protect volunteers from being fired, demoted or discriminated against.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
A teenager was killed Friday in a snowmobile crash in New York's North Country.
Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash
A retired Vermont doctor accused of impregnating two patients with his own sperm in artificial...
License revoked for Vt. obstetrician accused of inseminating 2
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier
FILE photo.
Ice climber dies in the White Mountains

Latest News

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing
A Middlebury College professor is using cellphone data to track movement from in and out of...
Vermont professor tracks pandemic movement with cellphone data
One Middlebury College professor is using cell phone data to track movement.
Professor tracks pandemic movement with cell phone data
One person suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash in Proctorsville.
Driver trapped and injured in Proctorsville crash