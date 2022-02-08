Advertisement

State hopes new licensure compact will attract nurses to Vermont

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont nurses can now practice in 37 other states without needing a new license. That also goes for nurses who serve in those 37 states and want to come work here.

It’s because Vermont has joined the Nursing Licensure Compact per a law that went into effect last June.

Vermont graduates about 400 nurses a year, which isn’t enough to meet the state’s need.

Chris Winters, the deputy secretary of state and former office of professional regulation director, says the compact is quickly becoming the national standard.

“Thirty-seven other states use it for nurse licensure. So it’s anticipated that Vermont becoming a part of a compact will help recruit and retain nurses in demand. And the compact also helps with telehealth practice by reducing barriers to licensure here, while still protecting the public,” Winters said.

There are concerns the licensure agreement could open the door for Vermont nurses to go to other states. Winters says that has not been the case in other states that have adopted the compact.

Watch the video to see our Christina Guessferd’s full conversation with Chris Winters.

