Advertisement

Stefanik calls Jan. 6 Commission ‘political theater’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says while Republicans condemn the violence of Jan 6, the commission investigating the insurrection is “political theater.”

At the House Republicans weekly news conference on Tuesday, Stefanik was asked about fellow Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger being censured by the RNC for being part of the Jan. 6 Commission.

Stefanik said GOP members have been clear in their condemnation of violence on that day.

“Republicans have been very clear, we condemn the violence on January 6. We also condemn the violence in 2020 as violent criminals attacked federal buildings, including parts of Washington, D.C. So we have been clear in that condemnation. House Democrats did not condemn the violence that happened all 2020 and we believe the January 6 Commission is political theater,” said Stefanik, R-New York.

Stefanik says the commission is about punishing partisan opponents and not about getting to the real truth about what happened that day and how to ensure the Capitol Complex is safe for everyone.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
A teenager was killed Friday in a snowmobile crash in New York's North Country.
Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash
A retired Vermont doctor accused of impregnating two patients with his own sperm in artificial...
License revoked for Vt. obstetrician accused of inseminating 2
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier
FILE photo.
Ice climber dies in the White Mountains

Latest News

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was working in the town of Georgia on Tuesday to dispose of...
Bomb squad working to dispose of degraded explosives in Georgia
File photo
NH Democrats seek to repeal regulations on classroom race talks
The Vermont House of Representatives is voting on Prop 5 on Tuesday.
Vermont House approves ‘Reproductive Liberty’ amendment
elisestefanik
Stefanik calls Jan. 6 Commission 'political theater'