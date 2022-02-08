Stefanik calls Jan. 6 Commission ‘political theater’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says while Republicans condemn the violence of Jan 6, the commission investigating the insurrection is “political theater.”

At the House Republicans weekly news conference on Tuesday, Stefanik was asked about fellow Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger being censured by the RNC for being part of the Jan. 6 Commission.

Stefanik said GOP members have been clear in their condemnation of violence on that day.

“Republicans have been very clear, we condemn the violence on January 6. We also condemn the violence in 2020 as violent criminals attacked federal buildings, including parts of Washington, D.C. So we have been clear in that condemnation. House Democrats did not condemn the violence that happened all 2020 and we believe the January 6 Commission is political theater,” said Stefanik, R-New York.

Stefanik says the commission is about punishing partisan opponents and not about getting to the real truth about what happened that day and how to ensure the Capitol Complex is safe for everyone.

