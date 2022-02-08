Vermont House to vote on Prop 5 Tuesday
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House of Representatives is voting on Prop 5 on Tuesday.
That’s the constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in the state.
If approved, the amendment change goes before voters in the November election.
Opponents have said the language in the bill isn’t clear and that it wouldn’t create a clear direction if challenged in court.
House lawmakers will deliberate largely in-person.
