WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a COVID media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 149 new coronavirus cases for a total of 107,478. There have been a total of 553 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 8.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 88 with 21 in the ICU.

