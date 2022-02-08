Advertisement

Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes

Icy conditions and overnight snow have Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy Tuesday morning.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Icy conditions and overnight snow have Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy Tuesday morning.

In Enfield, New Hampshire, a tractor-trailer went off the interstate and down a steep embankment. This was on I-89 SB.

Police say it will take a while to recover the rig and minor injuries have been reported.

New Hampshire Police say because of the weather, they’ve responded to multiple crashes overnight.

#NHSP has responded to multiple crashes throughout the night due to the inclement weather. Hitting the roads this...

Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

In Vermont, I-89 is back open in Middlesex after a tractor-trailer crash.

Early Tuesday, the southbound side was closed because of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.

Crews are still working to remove the truck.

