Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Icy conditions and overnight snow have Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy Tuesday morning.

In Enfield, New Hampshire, a tractor-trailer went off the interstate and down a steep embankment. This was on I-89 SB.

Police say it will take a while to recover the rig and minor injuries have been reported.

New Hampshire Police say because of the weather, they’ve responded to multiple crashes overnight.

In Vermont, I-89 is back open in Middlesex after a tractor-trailer crash.

Early Tuesday, the southbound side was closed because of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.

Crews are still working to remove the truck.

