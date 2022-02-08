Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Icy conditions and overnight snow have Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy Tuesday morning.
In Enfield, New Hampshire, a tractor-trailer went off the interstate and down a steep embankment. This was on I-89 SB.
Police say it will take a while to recover the rig and minor injuries have been reported.
New Hampshire Police say because of the weather, they’ve responded to multiple crashes overnight.
In Vermont, I-89 is back open in Middlesex after a tractor-trailer crash.
Early Tuesday, the southbound side was closed because of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.
Crews are still working to remove the truck.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.