BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! It was nice to have that bit of a “spring preview” on Monday as temperatures jumped into the 30s for highs. It is going to stay mild with those above normal temperatures right through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. As far as any active weather, we are looking at just a few, minor disturbances coming through in an “every-other-day” weather pattern.

After a slick start to the day in our eastern & southern areas, thanks to a coastal storm that kicked back a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, the rest of the day will feature just a few, widely scattered snow showers as a minor disturbance swings through from west to east. There will only be a dusting to an inch of snow out of this weak system.

We’ll get the sunshine back on Wednesday when we are in between disturbances.

Then the next one will come through Wednesday night into Thursday with a few snow & rain showers, as temperatures stay mild - in the 30s and low 40s.

The sun will return on Friday before one last clipper system comes through on Saturday with another round of light snow/rain showers.

After that one goes by, we’ll get a return to the cold, Arctic air that we got so used to in the month of January and the start of February. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday - Valentine’s Day! - will only be near 20 degrees for a high, and overnight lows will drop down near 0°.

Enjoy the warmer weather this week! -Gary

