Northern NH prison inmate died of natural causes

BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - Officials say an autopsy found that a New Hampshire prison inmate died of natural causes.

The cause of death was released on Tuesday for Thomas Lagerbloom, 72, an inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says Lagerbloom died of hypertensive heart disease.

His death was reported on Jan. 30.

Lagerbloom had been in prison since 2008 for multiple counts of attempted murder, attempted assault and theft.

