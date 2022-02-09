Advertisement

Barre City hires new Police Chief

Braedon S. Vail accepts offer to become new Police Chief of Barre
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Barre has a new police chief.

Braedon S. Vail, who currently serves as the Deputy Police Chief of Hartford, accepted a verbal offer from the city’s manager. Vail will take the place of former Chief Timothy Bombardier, who retired in October.

Vail was chosen from a pool of 11 applicants. Vail has 32 years of experience, starting as a police officer with the Town of Hartford in 1990. He has served with the Hartford Police Department for 29 years and as a Deputy Chief for the last nine years.

No word yet on when he officially starts.

