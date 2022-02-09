COVID vaccinations for youngest kids could help stressed families

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Next Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel is set to hear Pfizer’s data on the COVID vaccine for children 6 months old to 4 years old.

Dr. Rebecca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician at the UVM Medical Center, says while they are awaiting Pfizer’s data, the company is testing a 3-microgram dose as opposed to the 30-microgram dose folks 12 and over get. She says it likely will be a three-dose regimen, and that this final group to be vaccinated could relieve stress on families.

“This last month, in particular, was hugely disruptive and continues to be hugely disruptive with families under the age of 5. Children and their families are getting sick with COVID, child care is disrupted,” Bell said.

Bell says if an FDA recommendation is made for the vaccine to be used for emergency use and the CDC authorizes the use, the soonest Vermont’s youngest residents could get the shot could be the third week of February.

