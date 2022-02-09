Advertisement

Father charged in shooting death of girlfriend, tossing 2-day-old baby in river

By Emily Van de Riet and WMC staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A man has been charged in the murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend and their 2-day-old daughter in Memphis.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Danielle Hoyle and baby Kennedy Hoyle.

According to Memphis police, Isabelle initially admitted to shooting Hoyle and throwing the baby into the Mississippi River, but he pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

An affidavit obtained by WMC shows the investigation began on Feb. 1 when an officer was looking for possible stolen vehicles when he found a car with the driver’s side window broken out. The officer ran the plates and discovered the vehicle belonged to Hoyle. Police contacted Hoyle’s family, who said they had not heard from her since she left the house earlier that day with her 2-day-old daughter.

Police say Brandon Isabelle admitted to throwing Kennedy Hoyle, a 2-day-old infant, into the Mississippi River.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The report says that while officers were speaking with Hoyle’s family, first responders discovered Hoyle lying off the road near the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene, and the baby was nowhere to be found.

Hoyle’s boyfriend Isabelle, who is Kennedy’s father, was quickly determined to be a possible suspect and was taken into custody. Officers said he admitted to luring Hoyle to the area and shooting her. He also admitted to taking the baby out of the car and throwing her into the river, according to the report. He also said he tossed the gun he used to shoot Hoyle into the river.

Hoyle’s mother April Campbell said the family never met Isabelle, despite him being Kennedy’s father. Campbell said she first locked eyes with Isabelle while he stood before a judge in the courtroom.

“You can cry so much that tears don’t even come down your eyes anymore,” Campbell said. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t slept.”

Investigators are still looking for baby Kennedy’s remains in the river.

Hoyle also leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

