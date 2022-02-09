Gov. Hochul to make decision on mask mandates Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s governor and health officials are deciding whether to end or extend two COVID-19 mask mandates.

One of the mandates requires face coverings in schools and the other mandates them in most other public indoor settings.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to announce Wednesday which rules will stay in place.

She had hinted the school mandate might remain in place for now, saying she wants more kids to get vaccinated before she drops rules requiring masks in classrooms.

The broader masking order, however, might be coming to an end.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.