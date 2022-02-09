Advertisement

Gov. Hochul to make decision on mask mandates Wednesday

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to announce Wednesday which rules will stay in place.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s governor and health officials are deciding whether to end or extend two COVID-19 mask mandates.

One of the mandates requires face coverings in schools and the other mandates them in most other public indoor settings.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to announce Wednesday which rules will stay in place.

She had hinted the school mandate might remain in place for now, saying she wants more kids to get vaccinated before she drops rules requiring masks in classrooms.

The broader masking order, however, might be coming to an end.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance
Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
Icy conditions and overnight snow kept Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy responding to...
Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier
One of the three rescued cubs that just arrived at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire.
Rescued cubs taken to newly expanded NH bear center

Latest News

University of Vermont tick expert Cheryl Frank Sullivan says it’s honestly too soon to tell and...
Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population
University of Vermont tick expert Cheryl Frank Sullivan says it’s honestly too soon to tell and...
Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population
Mobile home fire in Coos County
Man found dead following New Hampshire mobile home fire
One man was killed in a mobile home fire in Stratford, New Hampshire, on Monday.
Man found dead following New Hampshire mobile home fire
Braedon S. Vail accepts offer to become new Police Chief of Barre
Barre City hires new police chief