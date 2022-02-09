Advertisement

Help for Vermonters who are behind on their bills

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest utility is reminding customers who are behind on their bills due to COVID that help is available.

It’s not just through Green Mountain Power. We told you how $50 million in federal money would be used to help Vermonters who are struggling to pay their utilities or mortgages because of the pandemic.

Thousands of Vermonters could benefit.

GMP says of its customers, 25,000 are two months behind or more, owing about $14 million total.

“The thing that really strikes me is not the monetary numbers but the number of customers. In normal times, we would have a relatively small number of customers who are behind on bills like this,” said Steve Costello of Green Mountain Power. “These programs are really having a huge impact and helping customers not only pay their bills but also reduce their stress levels.”

Watch the video to see more of our Cat Viglienzoni’s conversation with Steve Costello.

Costello says if you qualify but what’s holding you back is the process for applying, call GMP’s 800 number, which is 888-835-4672, and they will walk you through the process as much as their representatives can.

You can find more information and application materials on vermonthap.vhfa.org. A Homeowner Assistance Program information hotline is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 833-221-4208.

