Jacobellis’ home-away-from-home celebrates Olympic gold

STRATTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis Wednesday secured the first U.S. gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. The five-time Olympian and Stratton Mountain alumna found redemption in the snowboardcross finals.

Jacobellis was most famous for her near misses, specifically in her first Olympic appearance back in 2006. Competing as a 20-year-old, the New England native had a commanding lead heading into the final jump of the gold medal race, but went for a nose grab and fell, eventually falling into silver medal position. Over the next three Olympics, she tried without success to redeem herself, but early Wednesday she finally did just that at the age of 36, edging out Chloe Trespeuch of France and Meryeta Odine of Canada in the big final.

After the race, Jacobellis acknowledged her past and she said it made all the difference in getting to this point. “People can keep talking about Torino all they want because it really shaped me into the individual that I am and kept me hungry and helped me keep fighting in the sport,” she said.

STRATTON COMMUNITY CHEERS JACOBELLIS’ VICTORY

You could say that Vermont is Lindsey Jacobellis’ home-away-from-home. The Connecticut native spent her teenage years studying and snowboarding at the Stratton Mountain School, and the school Wednesday was celebrating her gold medal-winning performance.

“It was sick,” said Charlotte Flowers, who has Olympic snowboarding dreams of her own. But right now, the 16-year-old Stratton Mountain student is sidelined with a foot injury. “I think it inspires a lot of the young girls. It just proves that you can get out there and really do it if you set your mind to it.”

Flowers was just a baby when Jacobellis crashed on the homestretch of the 2006 snowboardcross race, a mistake that cost the former SMS student Olympic gold.

“I wouldn’t call her silver medal a disappointment by any means. I know a lot of people have fashioned the storyline around that,” said Carson Thurber, the head of school at SMS. He says the true story is Jacobellis’ dominance in the sport. Despite a lack of medals in the last three games, she’s had 30 World Cup wins, 10 X-Games victories, and six World Championships. “She’s a role model, she’s a winner. She’s now an Olympic gold medalist.”

“If you have a bad run, you can keep going,” said Meredith Powers, an SMS freshman and daughter of gold medal Olympian Ross Powers, who runs the school’s snowboard program. “Just keep trying because there are more opportunities.”

Jacobellies’ impact extends beyond the campus. “Elation, tears, pride. Not a harder more dedicated athlete,” said Suzy Maneggia, who coached Jacobellis’ in lacrosse back in high school. She owns Norse House Ski and Sport, a ski shop down the road from the mountain, and says the snowboarder is an inspiration for the entire region. “Her dedication and determination and never quitting and never giving up and her love for the sport.”

And it’s a first for the school as well. Jacobellis is the first female SMS athlete to win gold in the Olympics. However, students and the administration are hopeful she is the first of many more to come.

