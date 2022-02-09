Leahy, Judiciary Committee take testimony on US targeted drone strikes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is taking part in a congressional review of the legal and human costs of targeted drone strikes by the U.S.

The U.S. has used targeted drone strikes to achieve its military objectives for over two decades. The human rights group Mwatana researched 21 strikes that happened in Yemen between 2012 and 2019 and found at least 64 civilians, including 13 children and six women, were killed in those operations and 20 more were wounded.

Back on August 29th, the Pentagon launched a drone strike targeting what they believed was a suicide bomber in Kabul, but the strike killed 10 civilians, seven of them children. The ACLU and its partners represent the families of those civilians. On Wednesday, Leahy questioned the ACLU’s Hina Shamsi about the legal justification for the strikes.

Sen. Patrick Leahy: Since September 11th, Republican and Democrat administrations have developed what’s been a secret body of law for drone strikes in countries where Congress has never even authorized the use of military forces. So, the executive branch is essentially judge and jury, deciding whether it’s complying with its own rules for drone strikes. What does that accomplish, that lack of transparency?

Hina Shamsi: It’s a fundamental problem, senator Leahy, and what it goes back to is we sort of started out, some of the issues with the hearing, which is that using secret legal interpretations applied to secret facts based on secret evidence,” Shamsi said.

Sen. Patrick Leahy: These are things that this committee can demand transparency of using all of the powers it has. Because it is under this body of secret law that successive administrations have grabbed power that belongs to Congress under Article I.

Shamsi suggested three actions for the Senate Judiciary Committee take: Use oversight powers to get testimony from executive branch officials about their justifications for using lethal force; deny funding for unauthorized and unlawful use of force; And pass legislation to reclaim Congress’ sole authority on matters of war and peace.

