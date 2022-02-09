Advertisement

Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population

University of Vermont tick expert Cheryl Frank Sullivan says it’s honestly too soon to tell and it depends on the tick.
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several sub-zero and snowy days have people wondering if ticks are making it through the winter in Vermont.

University of Vermont tick expert Cheryl Frank Sullivan says it’s honestly too soon to tell and it depends on the tick.

Snow is actually a good thing for ticks. They burrow underneath and stay incubated.

But if you combine super cold days without much snow on the ground, that could cause some to die off.

“Things like the winter tick that survive on moose, the cold’s probably not going to bother them a little bit or all that much. The black legged tick that’s actually free in the environment. If you have cold and snowless winters, that can be a little bit detrimental to their population because they can dry out a little bit,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says closer to spring, she’ll have a better idea of what Vermont’s ticks will look like.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance
Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
Icy conditions and overnight snow kept Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy responding to...
Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier
One of the three rescued cubs that just arrived at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire.
Rescued cubs taken to newly expanded NH bear center

Latest News

University of Vermont tick expert Cheryl Frank Sullivan says it’s honestly too soon to tell and...
Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population
Mobile home fire in Coos County
Man found dead following New Hampshire mobile home fire
One man was killed in a mobile home fire in Stratford, New Hampshire, on Monday.
Man found dead following New Hampshire mobile home fire
Braedon S. Vail accepts offer to become new Police Chief of Barre
Barre City hires new police chief