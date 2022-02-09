Advertisement

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a...
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a couple of weeks.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s almost that time of year again. The Shamrock Shake is almost here.

McDonald’s will start selling its minty Saint Patrick’s Day-themed milkshake on Feb. 21.

The sweet treat has been a fan favorite since it debuted more than 50 years ago in 1970.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry it first introduced in 2020.

If just getting a Shamrock Shake isn’t enough for you, the fast-food giant also released the official color code for the unmistakable green hue of its shake.

It’s #cbf2ac.

Now you can get your fingernails pained Shamrock green or get your local hardware store to mix up a gallon of Shamrock paint for you.

As for how they get the milkshake that color, you probably don’t want to know.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance
Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot
Icy conditions and overnight snow kept Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy responding to...
Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes
One of the three rescued cubs that just arrived at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire.
Rescued cubs taken to newly expanded NH bear center

Latest News

FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education
New York’s governor and health officials are deciding whether to end or extend two COVID-19...
WATCH LIVE: NY to drop indoor mask mandate Thursday; School masking to continue
masks
NY to drop indoor mask mandate Thursday; school masking to continue