New Hampshire committee hears 3 anti-abortion bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Abortion opponents are urging New Hampshire lawmakers to give potential fathers veto power over abortions or outlaw the procedure altogether after about six weeks gestation.

With the U.S. Supreme Court considering a case that could severely erode abortion rights, state legislatures across the country are taking up measures to further restrict the procedure or ensure access to it.

In New Hampshire, the House Judiciary Committee held public hearings Wednesday on bills that would prohibit abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, allow prospective fathers to block abortions and eliminate the safety zone that keeps protesters at least 25 feet away from abortion clinics.

