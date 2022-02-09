Advertisement

NY clamps down on businesses offering marijuana as a ‘gift’

While New York works on launching a legal market for recreational marijuana, some entrepreneurs have jumped into a legal gray area by saying they’re not selling pot but are giving it away while people buy something else. - File photo(KPTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - While New York works on launching a legal market for recreational marijuana, some entrepreneurs have jumped into a legal gray area by saying they’re not selling pot but are giving it away while people buy something else.

Now, the state says they need to stop.

The Office of Cannabis Management said Tuesday it sent letters to more than two dozen enterprises it suspects of illegally selling weed, telling them to stop or face fines and potential criminal charges.

The agency wouldn’t say what entities got letters.

Messages were left with several businesses that have gone public about providing weed in what they have maintained is a legal way. 

