South Burlington adds opt-out provision to mask mandate
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington is changing up its mask mandate.
The City Council on Monday extended the mandate-- which requires masks in city-owned buildings and public buildings-- but added in an opt-out provision.
It allows businesses that clearly post signage to say masks are not required inside their establishments.
