South Burlington adds opt-out provision to mask mandate

The city of South Burlington is changing up its mask mandate.
The city of South Burlington is changing up its mask mandate.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington is changing up its mask mandate.

The City Council on Monday extended the mandate-- which requires masks in city-owned buildings and public buildings-- but added in an opt-out provision.

It allows businesses that clearly post signage to say masks are not required inside their establishments.

