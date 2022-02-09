Advertisement

Tips for improving heart health

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing one in four deaths each year. But with modifications in diet and exercise, there is a lot people can do to improve their health.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Dr. Sherrie Khadanga, a cardiologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center about keeping your heart healthy as part of Heart Health Month.

