Two seriously injured in East Montpelier crash

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man driving while intoxicated put himself and a teenager in the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on U.S. Route 2 in East Montpelier Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

Vermont State Police say cars driven by Ulisses Ferreira, 47, of Marshfield, and Garret Franks, 18, of Marshfield, crashed.

Ferreira reportedly has life-threatening injuries and Franks is in critical condition.

Police haven’t said exactly what happened but do say Ferreira was under the influence of intoxicants and is being charged with DUI.

