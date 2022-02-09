Advertisement

Two seriously injured in East Montpelier crash

Police say a man driving while intoxicated put himself and a teenager in the hospital with serious injuries.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man driving while intoxicated put himself and a teenager in the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on U.S. Route 2 in East Montpelier Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

Vermont State Police say cars driven by Ulisses Ferreira, 47, of Marshfield, and Garret Franks, 18, of Marshfield, crashed.

Ferreira reportedly has life-threatening injuries and Franks is in critical condition.

Police haven’t said exactly what happened but do say Ferreira was under the influence of intoxicants and is being charged with DUI.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance
Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
Icy conditions and overnight snow kept Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy responding to...
Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes
One of the three rescued cubs that just arrived at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire.
Rescued cubs taken to newly expanded NH bear center
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier

Latest News

Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
Northern NH prison inmate died of natural causes
The cause of death for an inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility is...
72-year-old dies in Northern NH Correctional Facility
Police say a man driving while intoxicated put himself and a teenager in the hospital with...
Two seriously injured in East Montpelier crash
New dorms could be added to the University of Vermont to help solve Burlington's housing crisis.
UVM lays out new proposal to help housing crisis