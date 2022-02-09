UVM lays out new proposal to help housing crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New dorms could be added to the University of Vermont to help solve Burlington’s housing crisis.

Tuesday night, UVM officials presented their plan to rezone part of campus. It’s part of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 10-point housing action plan.

In the plan, it identifies three major zoning policy amendments, including opening new on-campus student housing and rezoning the former Trinity Campus. Currently, that section of campus is home to residents in McCauley and Mercy halls.

UVM intends to build up more beds for graduate students and undergrads who need a place.

