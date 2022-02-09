Advertisement

Vermont House passes tax credit for most children under 6

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House of Representatives has approved a bill that would create a $1,200 tax credit for the parents or caregivers of most children under age 6.

The legislation that was given final approval on Wednesday would cost the state an estimated $48 million and provide benefits to 51,000 children.

The measure must still be considered by the Senate.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote when the measure was given preliminary approval, Democratic Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, of Brattleboro, said the bill would make the tax code more progressive by reducing tax liabilities for lower, middle and upper middle-income taxpayers and shows that Vermont cares about children. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

