Vermont man pleads guilty to embezzling from school PT0

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to charges he embezzled more than $10,000 while serving as the treasurer of a parent-teacher organization.

Wade Mullins, 38, of Hartford pleaded guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor counts of embezzling the funds from the Reading Elementary Parent Teacher Organization where he served as treasurer from 2015 to 2020. As part of a plea agreement, he must make full restitution within seven days. He received a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

In court, Mullins offered a “heartfelt apology” to Reading, the PTO, and his family.

Related Story:

Vermont man accused of embezzling money from elementary school PTO

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.