Vermonter seeks family members of those killed in 1973 plane crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westford woman whose father was among the 88 victims of a deadly 1973 plane crash in Boston, is hoping to create a memorial to commemorate the 50 year anniversary.

Michelle Brennen was 10 at the time. Her father, an architect traveling for business, was aboard Delta Flight 723 when it crashed while trying to land in heavy fog at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

We spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about Brennen’s efforts in this week’s issue.

