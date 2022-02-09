Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Watch Live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 307 new coronavirus cases for a total of 284,567. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 12.8%. The current number of hospitalizations is 185. There have been a total of 2,270 deaths.

