WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 307 new coronavirus cases for a total of 284,567. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 12.8%. The current number of hospitalizations is 185. There have been a total of 2,270 deaths.

