When is the right time to take off masks in Vermont classrooms?

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Omicron cases are falling, leading Vermont to consider revising its school masking guidance. I asked educators and parents for their take on when it’s the right time to take off masks in class.

At Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, school’s out and it’s time to pick up the kids. Kim Veins is thinking about navigating this new stage of the pandemic and how it will affect her two kids.

“Every day is a battle and knowing if you’re making the right decision, both of my kids play sports and I’d like for them not to wear a mask but I also feel it’s necessary for them to play with others and keep them safe,” Viens said.

Falling omicron cases and hospitalizations are sparking a discussion of when it’s right to take masks off in schools.

Some Democratic governors are rolling back school masking rules. Leaders in Vermont are considering the same.

Some parents say it’s time to return to normal in the classroom and let students and families make their own choice on masking. Others say these discussions are taking place too soon.

“Look at all the COVID cases they’ve had and they still wear masks. You take that away, it’s only going to escalate worse,” said Teddy Gilman of Barre Town.

Vermont doesn’t have a statewide mask mandate. Instead, a school mask recommendation is in effect until the end of the month. Then, schools with more than 80% of eligible students with one shot, can take off their masks.

Vermont has some of the highest vaccination and booster rates in the U.S.-- 77% of 12- to 17-year-olds have at least one dose, while 60% of 5- to 11-year-olds have a shot.

But the geographic differences are stark-- 77% of 5- to 11-year-olds have a dose in Chittenden County, where only 26% have one dose in Essex County.

In Rutland, where that rate is 48%, City School District Superintendent Bill Olsen says he and others are eagerly awaiting new guidance from the Scott administration to see how they’ll address the disparity.

“I know people are tired from all this. Families are tired. Staff are tired. We’re ready to move on if that’s what the guidance tells us to do,” Olsen said.

Teachers are following the debate, too, and say state leaders should be explaining the data and science behind any policy changes.

“This next transition we’re going to be making some real changes in strategies and it’s important we understand what changes we’re making and why we’re making them,” said Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont NEA.

As of now, Vermont’s school mask recommendation is set to expire on Feb. 28.

Ultimately, parents and educators tell me the same thing: they want their kids to be happy and healthy.

Related Story:

Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.