Advertisement

You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.(Nebraska Humane Society)
By Emily Van de Riet and Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - With Valentine’s Day just days away, love may not be in the air for everyone.

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to help turn your “petty grudge into a wholesome donation for animals in need.”

For a donation, NHS will write the name of any former significant other at the bottom of a litter box for cats to “dump on your ex.” One name will cost you a $15 donation, and for a $100 donation, you can cover an entire litter box with 10 names.

NHS did stipulate one rule – you can only use the ex’s first name.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance
Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot
Icy conditions and overnight snow kept Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy responding to...
Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes
One of the three rescued cubs that just arrived at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire.
Rescued cubs taken to newly expanded NH bear center

Latest News

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education
New York’s governor and health officials are deciding whether to end or extend two COVID-19...
NY to drop indoor mask mandate Thursday; School masking to continue
masks
NY to drop indoor mask mandate Thursday; school masking to continue