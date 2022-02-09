BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It has been pretty mild around here lately, and that’s going to continue right through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

We are in an “every-other-day” weather pattern. So, after a weak disturbance came through on Tuesday with a few snow showers, today will feature sunshine and relatively warm temperatures. It will turn breezy out of the south.

Overnight, the next weak disturbance will start to come through with a few, scattered snow showers. Those on-and-off snow showers will continue through Thursday. There could be a few raindrops mixed in as well, with that warmer air in place. There will only be a dusting to around an inch of snow out of this disturbance, mainly in the mountains.

There will be another day with some sunshine on Friday, but also a few clouds mixing in. The next “clipper” system will be Friday night into Saturday with, again, a few snow and rain showers.

After that Saturday clipper goes by, cold, Arctic air will come barrelling back in on brisk NW winds Saturday night. Temperatures will be heading for the single digits, both above and below zero by Sunday morning.

It will stay cold into the start of next week despite partly sunny skies.

Enjoy the mild weather over the next few days, and get ready for the return of that cold air by the end of the weekend! -Gary

