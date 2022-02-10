Alleged racial slurs keep fans out of Enosburg basketball game

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The stands at Wednesday’s Enosburg JV girls basketball game were clear of most fans. This after alleged racist comments were made at Tuesday’s game against Middlebury.

According to Enosburg school officials, the only people allowed to attend Wednesday’s game were the players immediate family members, but this isn’t the first time Enosburg has cleared the stands for a game.

This is similar to a situation happening last October, where there were allegations of racial slurs being used during a boys soccer game versus Winooski.

In a letter to parents regarding Tuesday’s incident, school officials say there’s no reason to deny the allegations. They say limiting fans at Wednesday’s game is a decision they made for the safety and well-being of the students playing.

In that letter to parents about last night, school officials say they aren’t sure who used the slurs at last nights game. They’re still looking into the incident.

We reached out to school officials who were not immediately available to comment.

