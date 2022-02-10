Advertisement

Burlington Public Works raises $40K to fight hunger through ‘Fines for Food’

City leaders in Burlington on Thursday presented a big check to Feeding Chittenden as part of...
City leaders in Burlington on Thursday presented a big check to Feeding Chittenden as part of the Fines for Food project.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City leaders in Burlington on Thursday presented a check to Feeding Chittenden for nearly $40,000.

It’s part of a pilot project through the Department of Public Works called Fines for Food, which pledged to give half of all payments between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15 to the food shelf.

The project raised almost $40,000.

Feeding Chittenden says there’s still more work to be done.

“Coming up with pay-it-forward concepts that both help the city and help people that are hungry, what a win-win, right? But we do have to do more. We can’t just rely on our neighbors and on each other’s pocketbooks, but we need more help from government assistance,” said Rob Meehan of Feeding Chittenden.

Meehan says this money will help fund roughly 27,000 meals for those in need throughout the county.

City officials say they hope to expand on the program in the future.

