Congressional resolution to honor Tom Brady

File -- Tom Brady in action pre-Tampa Bay
File -- Tom Brady in action pre-Tampa Bay(CHARLES KRUPA | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. Senators from our region have introduced a congressional resolution honoring quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from football earlier this month.

The resolution highlights the GOAT’s accomplishments as a seven-time Super Bowl champ during his 22 seasons in the National Football League, 20 of them with the New England Patriots.

Senators from New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island signed on. All, that is, except Sen. Bernie Sanders.

