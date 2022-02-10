Advertisement

COVID Outbreak at Newport prison prompts lockdown

Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Over two dozen new COVID-19 cases detected at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says 28 inmates and 3 staff members tested positive during testing conducted Tuesday.

Twenty-five of the inmates are in the same unit and the other three are from three different units.

The Newport facility is in full lockdown and contact tracing is underway.

As of Wednesday, 45 inmates are infected across all three Vermont facilities. Statewide, there are 24 positive staff cases.

Related Stories:

Rise in Newport prison COVID-19 cases amid two facility outbreaks

More positive COVID cases prompt lockdown at Newport prison

1 new COVID case at Vermont prison in Newport

5 new COVID cases at Vermont prisons

7 more Vermont inmates test positive for COVID

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance
Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot
2 seriously injured in East Montpelier crash
Icy conditions and overnight snow kept Vermont and New Hampshire crews busy responding to...
Winter weather leads to multiple overnight crashes

Latest News

Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
Local shops navigate Valentine’s Day supply chain woes
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
wins gold
Jacobellis’ home-away-from-home celebrates Olympic gold