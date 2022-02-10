COVID Outbreak at Newport prison prompts lockdown

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Over two dozen new COVID-19 cases detected at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says 28 inmates and 3 staff members tested positive during testing conducted Tuesday.

Twenty-five of the inmates are in the same unit and the other three are from three different units.

The Newport facility is in full lockdown and contact tracing is underway.

As of Wednesday, 45 inmates are infected across all three Vermont facilities. Statewide, there are 24 positive staff cases.

