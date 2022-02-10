Advertisement

Former NFL player sentenced to probation on drug charge

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former worker at a New Hampshire drug recovery center who once played for the NFL has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to transporting fentanyl.

Jeffrey Hatch, who now lives in Georgia, told a federal judge Thursday he takes full responsibility for the criminal actions he engaged him.  Lawyers on both sides agreed to a sentence of probation for Hatch, noting that he has been sober for over four years and has been helping others recovering from drug addiction.

Hatch admitted that in 2017 he used his cellphone to arrange to pick up fentanyl from a Massachusetts-based trafficker on behalf of another trafficker in Manchester. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

