Game show winner from Massachusetts gets trip to New Hampshire

"The Price is Right" - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts contestant on “The Price Is Right” was hoping to win a getaway to some tropical locale during a recent appearance on the game show. Instead, she won a trip to New Hampshire.

Catherine Graham had already won a firepit and a love seat when she was tapped to go up on stage and play “Side By Side” with host Drew Carey.

That’s when she learned the prize she would be playing for was a trip to New Hampshire, just across the border from Massachusetts.

Graham confessed she was hoping for someplace a bit more exotic, like Tahiti or Bora Bora.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

