Hoopcats blast Bingo for 13th straight win

Vermont matches Wagner for nation’s longest active win streak
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team briefly appeared mortal down the stretch in Saturday’s tussle at UMass-Lowell. They did not on Wednesday night, blasting then-second place Binghamton 82-51 at Patrick Gym to stretch their win streak to 13 games.

Vermont jumped all over the Bearcats early in this one. Benny Shungu keyed a 12-0 UVM run to gain separation around the midpoint of the first half. The sixth-year guard would finish with 11 points.

Ryan Davis also tallied 11 on a relatively short night for him, with Justin Mazzulla leading the way with 13.

With the win, UVM moves to 11-0 in America East play, four full games clear of now-second place UMBC. Vermont will head on the road for three games in five days starting Saturday at Albany.

