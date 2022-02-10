Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Cambridge kills one man.

Vermont State Police say it happened Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. on Route 108.

Police say 66-year-old Mark Archambault went off the road and hit a tree stump head-on. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Troopers report the weather as clear and road conditions as dry and say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.