Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Cambridge kills one man.
Vermont State Police say it happened Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. on Route 108.
Police say 66-year-old Mark Archambault went off the road and hit a tree stump head-on. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Troopers report the weather as clear and road conditions as dry and say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
