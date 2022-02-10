Advertisement

Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash

A car crash in Cambridge kills one man.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Cambridge kills one man.

Vermont State Police say it happened Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. on Route 108.

Police say 66-year-old Mark Archambault went off the road and hit a tree stump head-on. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Troopers report the weather as clear and road conditions as dry and say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in East Montpelier crash
Wade Mullins
Vermont man pleads guilty to embezzling from school PTO
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
Several subzero and snowy days have people wondering whether ticks are making it through the...
Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population
Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot

Latest News

A car crash in Cambridge kills one man.
Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Fire hydrants across Vermont are supposed to be ready to go so crews can use them, but many are...
Williston Fire Department offers incentive to dig out those hydrants
Fire hydrants across Vermont are supposed to be ready to go so crews can use them, but many are...
Williston Fire Department provides incentive to dig out those hydrants
The city of South Burlington is changing up its mask mandate.
Vermont towns and cities change up masking policies