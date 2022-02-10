Lake Champlain ice coverage impacting wildlife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Climate change affects nearly everything and with warmer temperatures, Lake Champlain may not be freezing over as often as it once did.

Despite this winter’s frigid temperatures, climate change is reducing the chances of the lake completely freezing over. In the last 10 years, the lake only froze completely over three times. What does that mean for the fish and plants that live under the water?

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Ellen Marsden, a professor with UVM’s Wildlife and Fisheries Biology Program, about her research.

