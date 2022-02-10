Advertisement

Lawsuit against Maine utility withdrawn, could be refiled

AVANGRID
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A cybersecurity expert has withdrawn a lawsuit that accused the parent company of Maine’s largest utility of bid-rigging but vowed to file a new complaint soon.

Paulo Silva, chief executive officer of Security Limits Inc. of Pennsylvania, also accused Avangrid of racketeering and buying unnecessary equipment in his lawsuit. Avangrid, the parent company of Central Maine Power, denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Silva and his company.

Avangrid representatives said in a statement Thursday that Security Limits has voluntarily dismissed its case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

