Leahy advises president on possible Supreme Court picks

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says he will advise the president on possible candidates for the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.

President Biden is expected to name his pick by the end of the month.

Justice Stephen Breyer last month announced he plans to retire, clearing the way for Biden to select a new justice.

Leahy met with the president Thursday to talk about possible candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant Supreme Court seat.

“I will give my advice on several of the names. I suspect we’ll have somebody extremely qualified. And frankly, I’ll be glad to see a Black woman on the Supreme Court. We need that diversity,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Biden has faced conservative criticism for his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, with some Republicans calling it a “racial quota.”

It will take a Senate majority vote to confirm the president’s eventual nominee.

Before his meeting with the president, Leahy also spoke to reporters about the stopgap bill to fund the government.

House lawmakers passed the legislation earlier this week. It extends funding until March 11.

The measure now goes to the Senate, which is expected to pass it before it’s signed by the president.

Leahy says they’ve reached a strong, bipartisan agreement.

“Republicans and Democrats working together, which is the way you get legislation done. I think the, I told Congresswoman Granger I was very proud of the large Republican vote in the House on the continuing resolution because that gives us room and staff is working on it now,” Leahy said.

