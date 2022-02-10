New York businesses set their own course on masking

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Thursday marked day one of no mask or vaccine requirement for indoor public spaces in New York state. Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday announced the lifting of the two-month mandate, while still allowing businesses and municipalities to set their own rules. Kelly O’Brien looked into the different approaches two North Country businesses are taking.

At Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, business is good “So far so good this year, so we will see what the future brings,” said the bowling alley’s owner, Scott McLaughlin. He says it’s only going to get better from here now that they no longer need to worry about constantly watching for proper mask use. “For every small business -- not just me but everybody -- I mean all of us are short-staffed and just to put another burden on us is more of a pain than anything.”

McLaughlin is throwing masks in the gutter and says he hopes it’s all smooth sailing -- or rolling -- from here. “We’re glad its over with. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again and we will move forward,” he said.

But at Chapter One Coffee and Tea in Plattsburgh, the mask sign remains on the door. “You know what? People have been awesome,” said owner Tracy Victory-Rosenquest. “We started the mask requirement well before the mandate and we are going to keep it until it’s safe and appropriate for our staff... When someone goes on quarantine, it really is hard for a small business owner to keep my doors open and to serve my customers, so keeping the masks on really does support our business as a whole.”

She plans to keep masks around until the North Country case numbers look a bit more promising. The region currently has the highest seven-day positivity rate in the state at 9.18% compared to the statewide average of just under 4%.

“We have one or two customers that are upset about it and that’s fine. There are lots of other places they can grab a cup at if they don’t like it,” Victory-Rosenquest said.

Masks are still required at schools, in health care settings, and in public transportation.

