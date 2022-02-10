Advertisement

NH hospital to pay $3.8 million to resolve kickback claims

File - Medical workers wave in appreciation emergency workers honor them at Catholic Medical...
File - Medical workers wave in appreciation emergency workers honor them at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Catholic Medical Center has agreed to pay $3.8 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law against kickbacks.

Prosecutors say the Manchester hospital paid its cardiologists to cover for another cardiologist’s patients when she was on vacation or otherwise unavailable at no charge to her. That doctor in turn referred millions of dollars in medical procedures and services to Catholic Medical Center over the course of a decade.

The hospital did not admit liability as part of the settlement. A hospital spokesperson said it “vigorously disagrees” with allegations that it broke the law but settled to avoid long and costly litigation.

