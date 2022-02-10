Nominations open for Vermont environmental hero award

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you know someone who is having a positive impact on Vermont’s environment?

Nominations are open for the 13th annual Green Mountain Power-Zetterstrom Environmental Award.

The award is named after Meeri Zetterstrom, an osprey advocate who showed one person can have a big impact on the environment.

Meeri Zetterstrom-File photo (WCAX)

Anybody or any organization can be nominated. The award includes a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause.

“It really is a testament to Meeri Zetterstrom’s legacy and a way of acknowledging work that is happening right now by Vermonters. And many of the winners are people, don’t do it for a living, they are not being paid for work they are doing, some of the winners have been volunteers,” said Steve Costello of Green Mountain Power.

The deadline to nominate someone is Feb. 28. Click here for all the details on how you can nominate someone.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.