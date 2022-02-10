Advertisement

Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A plea deal has been reached for a former sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex and nude photos from women in exchange for money that prosecutors say they used to buy drugs.

Stephen Bunnell, the former chief deputy of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, pleaded not guilty last fall to two counts of misdemeanor prohibited acts and two counts of prohibited conduct.

The Caledonian-Record reports a plea agreement filed in court on Monday calls for Bunnell to plead guilty to one count of prohibited conduct and an amended charge of disturbing the peace by telephone in exchange for a two-year deferred sentence.

