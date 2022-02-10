Advertisement

Rutland Regional Medical Center relaxes visitation restrictions

The Rutland Regional Medical Center is slightly relaxing its visitation rules and plans to close its COVID vaccination clinic.
The Rutland Regional Medical Center is slightly relaxing its visitation rules and plans to close its COVID vaccination clinic.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is slightly relaxing its visitation rules.

The hospital will allow each patient to have two visitors, starting on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

The change comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend down.

Restrictions were put in place before the holidays and the omicron surge.

RRMC also plans to close its COVID vaccination clinic this Saturday, Feb. 12.

