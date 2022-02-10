Rutland Regional Medical Center relaxes visitation restrictions

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is slightly relaxing its visitation rules.

The hospital will allow each patient to have two visitors, starting on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

The change comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend down.

Restrictions were put in place before the holidays and the omicron surge.

RRMC also plans to close its COVID vaccination clinic this Saturday, Feb. 12.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.