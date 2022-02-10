Scott vetoes construction contractor registry bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that proposes to create a framework for registering construction contractors saying it would hurt small businesses.

The Republican governor said in a letter to lawmakers on Thursday that while he supports protecting the interests of consumers, the legislation favors larger and more established businesses by imposing contract and insurance requirements that he said many smaller businesses will not be able to meet.

Scott says the bill has the potential to undermine and weaken a large number of Vermont’s small businesses - small, local residential contractors - at a time when new and revitalized housing is a priority.

