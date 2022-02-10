Advertisement

Senate passes bill nixing forced arbitration in workplace sexual misconduct cases

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases...
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases at work.(Source: Senate TV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Senate passed one of the largest workplace reforms in decades on Thursday.

The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act does exactly what it says, forbidding employers from forcing workers with sexual misconduct claims into arbitration.

Instead, the measure permits them to file lawsuits.

Currently, about 60 million workers are bound by contractual clauses that prevent them from suing for such claims. They disproportionately impact low-wage fields and women of color.

The bill passed the House with a sweeping bipartisan majority of 335-to-97 earlier in the week.

It will now be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The measure was first introduced in 2017 amid the Me Too movement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
Wade Mullins
Vermont man pleads guilty to embezzling from school PTO
2 seriously injured in East Montpelier crash
Several subzero and snowy days have people wondering whether ticks are making it through the...
Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population
Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot

Latest News

Schumer: Workplace misconduct bill overwhelmingly passed House
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’
x
Congressional resolution to honor Tom Brady
x
Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos