St. Louis to replace Ducharme as Canadiens head coach

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Dom Ducharme is out as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after less than a year in charge, and he will be replaced by former UVM teammate Martin St. Louis.

Ducharme took the reins of the Habs last February following the firing of Claude Julien. Montreal rebounded from early season struggles to make a stunning run to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993. But the results haven’t been there this year. The Habs lost a large chunk of that playoff roster this offseason, and they’ve skidded to the worst record in the league.

Enter St. Louis, a UVM and NHL legend as a player, but a relative novice behind the bench. St. Louis briefly served as an assistant under John Tortorella in Columbus, but this will be just his second NHL coaching job.

The Laval native starred for 4 years in Burlington, leading the Cats to their first Frozen Four appearance in 1996 before embarking on a storied NHL career that ended with St. Louis in the Hockey Hall of Fame...and the rafters at Gutterson.

St. Louis is scheduled to speak with the Montreal media on Thursday.

