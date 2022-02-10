Advertisement

St. Louis to replace Ducharme as Canadiens head coach

1997 UVM alumnus and Hall of Famer filling for fired former teammate
1997 UVM alumnus and Hall of Famer filling for fired former teammate
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Dom Ducharme is out as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after less than a year in charge, and he will be replaced by former UVM teammate Martin St. Louis.

Ducharme took the reins of the Habs last February following the firing of Claude Julien. Montreal rebounded from early season struggles to make a stunning run to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993. But the results haven’t been there this year. The Habs lost a large chunk of that playoff roster this offseason, and they’ve skidded to the worst record in the league.

Enter St. Louis, a UVM and NHL legend as a player, but a relative novice behind the bench. St. Louis briefly served as an assistant under John Tortorella in Columbus, but this will be just his second NHL coaching job.

The Laval native starred for 4 years in Burlington, leading the Cats to their first Frozen Four appearance in 1996 before embarking on a storied NHL career that ended with St. Louis in the Hockey Hall of Fame...and the rafters at Gutterson.

St. Louis is scheduled to speak with the Montreal media on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in East Montpelier crash
Wade Mullins
Vermont man pleads guilty to embezzling from school PTO
Several subzero and snowy days have people wondering whether ticks are making it through the...
Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population
Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold

Latest News

Vermont matches Wagner for nation’s longest active win streak
Hoopcats blast Bingo for 13th straight win
The National Alpine Skiing Center at the Yanqing.
Cochran-Siegle captures silver in Olympic Super G
It marks the third straight boys title and the second consecutive for the girls
Essex boys, girls indoor track and field teams win state
It marks the third straight boys title and the second consecutive for the girls
Essex boys, girls indoor track and field teams win state