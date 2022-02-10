Bald eagle taken off Vermont endangered species list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The bald eagle is no longer on Vermont’s Endangered Species List.
Seven species and three critical habitats received updated conservation designations Thursday morning.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife experts say the delisting of the bald eagle is a milestone for the state and shows that decades of restoration efforts are working.
“It shows that Vermonters have the capacity to restore and protect the species and habitats that we cherish,” Wildlife Division Director Mark Scott said.
Species now listed as endangered:
- American bumblebee
- Brook floater -- a species of freshwater mussel
- Houghton’s sedge
- Rue anemone
Species now listed as threatened:
- Eastern meadowlark
The newly-listed sites support species include:
- Common tern
- Eastern spiny softshell turtle
- Little brown, Northern long-eared and tricolored bats
