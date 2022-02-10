Bald eagle taken off Vermont endangered species list

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The bald eagle is no longer on Vermont’s Endangered Species List.

Seven species and three critical habitats received updated conservation designations Thursday morning.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife experts say the delisting of the bald eagle is a milestone for the state and shows that decades of restoration efforts are working.

“It shows that Vermonters have the capacity to restore and protect the species and habitats that we cherish,” Wildlife Division Director Mark Scott said.

Species now listed as endangered:

American bumblebee

Brook floater -- a species of freshwater mussel

Houghton’s sedge

Rue anemone

Species now listed as threatened:

Eastern meadowlark

The newly-listed sites support species include:

Common tern

Eastern spiny softshell turtle

Little brown, Northern long-eared and tricolored bats

