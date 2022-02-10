Advertisement

Bald eagle taken off Vermont endangered species list

Bald eagle-File photo
Bald eagle-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The bald eagle is no longer on Vermont’s Endangered Species List.

Seven species and three critical habitats received updated conservation designations Thursday morning.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife experts say the delisting of the bald eagle is a milestone for the state and shows that decades of restoration efforts are working.

“It shows that Vermonters have the capacity to restore and protect the species and habitats that we cherish,” Wildlife Division Director Mark Scott said.

Species now listed as endangered:

  • American bumblebee
  • Brook floater -- a species of freshwater mussel
  • Houghton’s sedge
  • Rue anemone

Species now listed as threatened:

  • Eastern meadowlark

The newly-listed sites support species include:

  • Common tern
  • Eastern spiny softshell turtle
  • Little brown, Northern long-eared and tricolored bats

Click here for more from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in East Montpelier crash
Wade Mullins
Vermont man pleads guilty to embezzling from school PTO
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
Several subzero and snowy days have people wondering whether ticks are making it through the...
Looking into the impacts of a cold winter on Vermont’s tick population
Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
File image
Police investigate fatal Littleton crash
For the first time, a bat tick has been found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick
For the first time, a bat tick is found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick